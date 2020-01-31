Only one more small step stands between outdoorsmen and women, and the ability to hunt on three Sundays during the next hunting season.
Earlier this week, the Pennsylvania Board of Game Commissioners gave their preliminary approval to suggested changes to the 2020-2021 license year, which included expanding Sunday hunting opportunities to three scheduled days.
Those tentative dates are Sunday, Nov. 15 for archery deer hunting, Sunday, Nov. 22 for bear hunting during the bear firearms season, and Sunday, Nov. 29 for deer hunting during the firearms deer season.
Hunters may also be interested to learn that for the first time in years, they’re tentatively allowing for concurrent hunting of antlered and antlerless deer statewide for the duration of the 14-day firearms deer season.
That season would open Saturday, Nov. 28, following last year’s inaugural year of a Saturday season opener.
The Pennsylvania Game Commission (PGC) noted last year that their hope was to give hunters more opportunities to hunt and ultimately entice a younger generation of hunters to hit the woods and participate in the sport.
“While final 2019-20 hunting-license sales figures won’t be available until the license year ends June 30, license sales through the end of December represent an increase compared to the previous year,” according to a press release from the PGC. “And hunters ages 18 through 34 were among those who bought licenses at the highest rate in the days leading up to the firearms deer season opener.”
PGC board president Tim Layton noted in the report that while not everyone was in favor of the opening day change, most of the commissioners felt that the change would enable more hunters to get out on opening day.
“Now this idea seems to be backed up by increased license sales, which is extremely encouraging because, quite frankly, there hasn’t been a lot of positive news to report on that front in recent years,” he said in the report.
Other preliminarily-approved changes to the 2020-2021 hunting season include shifting the statewide general bear season to run from Saturday through Tuesday and bringing back a three-day Thanksgiving turkey season, running Wednesday through Friday.
Commissioners also spoke about adding a week to the archery bear season, creating an overlap in the first week with the muzzleloader deer and bear seasons.
They also proposed simplifying the dual-carry rules during that overlap. In 2019, archery deer hunters couldn’t carry muzzleloaders to hunt or harvest bears in 2019, though the seasons overlapped. This year, however, commissioners proposed allowing those archery deer hunters to carry muzzleloaders afield should they chose.
Between now and the next meeting in April, the public can weigh in and offer commentary on all proposed 2020-2021 seasons and bag limits, among other items on their agenda.
These preliminary changes will be voted on during their April 6-7 meetings in Harrisburg.
