A well-respected community member was shot twice by her husband in a murder-suicide on New Years Day in North Union Township, officials said.
Theresa “Tina” Allen, 61, and William Allen, 62, were found dead in their locked bedroom with gunshot wounds to the head following a gathering at their 202 Republic Street house in North Union Township. Tina Allen was deeply involved in the community, including bids for political office and raising money to bring holiday cheer to downtown Uniontown.
“She was very well-respected and very well-liked. I know I liked her,” Fayette County District Attorney Rich Bower said at a press conference Friday. “She would go out of her way to make sure she said ‘hi’ to you.”
Several relatives were at the couple’s home and left the morning of New Year’s Day around 9 a.m., about the same time Tina Allen, who was out, returned home. Within one hour, a gunshot was heard from the house, just before 10 a.m. When the relatives returned in the early afternoon, they found the bedroom door was locked, Bower said.
“Upon determining that there was something wrong that had happened in that bedroom, they contacted state police,” he said.
Police found the couple deceased in the bedroom. Tina Allen had two gunshot wounds to her face from a small caliber gun, and William Allen was found about five feet away seated in a chair with a gunshot wound to the head from a large caliber shotgun. A suicide note was also found. Officials did not release any information about the contents of the note. State police are continuing their investigation.
“This is the kind of thing that shouldn’t happen, but too often it does,” Bower said.
In 2019, Tina Allen ran for the office of clerk of courts in Fayette County as a Republican. She previously ran for the office of tax collector. In 2015, she spearheaded a campaign to fundraise for LED snowflakes to mount on lampposts in downtown Uniontown, and exceeded her $10,000 goal. Tina Allen was also involved in competitive horseback riding and the National Pike Wagon Train.
“She was probably one of the nicest women that you were ever going to run into,” Bower said. “You’re not going to hear many stories that are contrary to that. She was very interested in the community.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.