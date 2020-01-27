High School football in Fayette County has been in a downward spiral for well over a decade.
“Just because we are in Southwestern Pennsylvania, football is king,” Brownsville Athletic Director Scott Roebuck said. “It doesn’t matter if Laurel Highlands has a great baseball program and Uniontown has a great basketball program, our track and field have been okay. It doesn’t seem to matter unless the football team is successful.”
The numbers in football for Fayette County schools are depressing.
For the 10-year period from 2009 to 2018 Albert Gallatin played 91 games, the Colonials went 9-82 and surrendered 3,624 points which is No. 2 in the WPIAL for that period.
Connellsville played 95 games and had a record of 20-75. The Falcons gave up 3,631 points. That is No. 1 in the WPIAL for that period of time.
Laurel Highlands played 99 games and had a record of 28-71. The Mustangs allowed 3,616 points which ranked third in the WPIAL.
Brownsville played 94 games and was 10-84. The Falcons allowed 3,362 points. That ranked seventh in the WPIAL.
Uniontown played 95 games and was 20-75. The Red Raiders gave up 3,504 points which ranks fourth in the WPIAL for that 10-year stretch.
Geibel Catholic decided to abandon its football program after the 2013 season when it was forced to forfeit three games.
Frazier was the only Fayette County high school with a winning record from 2009 to 2018. The Commodores posted a mark of 59-43. Frazier outscored opponents 2,475 to 1,972.
None of the Fayette County schools made the WPIAL playoffs last season. Uniontown was 0-10 and the once formidable Red Raiders own the longest football losing streak in the WPIAL at 32 games. Connellsville was 2-9 last season, Brownsville was 2-8, Laurel Highlands was 2-8 and Frazier was 3-7.
Albert Gallatin, which left the WPIAL for football and played an independent schedule last season, posted a record of 5-3. It was the Colonials’ first winning season since 1983.
Uniontown’s last WPIAL playoff appearance was 2009, Laurel Highlands 2015, Connellsville 2014, Frazier 2017 and Brownsville 2000.
The WPIAL presented two realignment proposals to member schools Jan. 8 and asked administrators to vote. More than 70 percent of responses favored Proposal 1, a plan that maintained six classifications divided by enrollment.
Proposal 2, a more radical approach, would have divided WPIAL teams into 20 conferences by geography. Teams of different enrollment size would have shared the same conference, but a majority of schools rejected that idea.
“A lot of people who voted for (Proposal) 2 said they didn’t mind (Proposal) 1,” WPIAL Associate Executive Director Amy Scheuneman said. “Proposal 1 was an improvement over previous cycles.”
It wasn’t a surprise that Proposal 1 passed, but all the Fayette County schools voted for Proposal 2.
Connellsville AD Richard Evans indicated the Falcons were in favor of Proposal 2.
“Absolutely we voted in the survey to go with Proposal 2,” Roebuck said.
“We went with Proposal 2,” Uniontown Administrative Athletic Director DJ Burns said.
“We looked at both proposals,” Laurel Highlands head football coach Rich Kolesar said. “They both had a lot of positives. Both proposals we were able to play Connellsville and Uniontown. Proposal 1 it looks like we will probably get to play Brownsville, Proposal 2 we would have had the option to play Albert Gallatin and maybe having an open date in our schedule. So we really weren’t strongly in favor of one or the other, but we felt Proposal 2 was a little bit better for us.”
So the section breakdown has Connellsville in 5-A Section 2 along with Franklin Regional, Gateway, Latrobe, Penn-Trafford and Woodland Hills. Uniontown and Laurel Highlands are assigned to 4-A Section 3 with Belle Vernon, McKeesport, Ringgold, Thomas Jefferson, Trinity and West Mifflin.
Brownsville will be in Class 3-A Section 3 with Elizabeth Forward, Mount Pleasant, South Allegheny, Southmoreland, South Park and Yough. Frazier is assigned to Class 2-A Section 3 along with Beth-Center, Chartiers-Houston, Charleroi, McGuffey, Washington and Waynesburg Central.
Let’s look at some problems that Fayette County schools face in football. Declining participation numbers top the list. It is not just a problem in Fayette County. Nationwide high school football numbers are down 10 percent.
“We started with 59 players and ended up with 52 players,” Kolesar said. “That’s the most players since 2009 at LH. I think our coaching staff made a culture where the kids were having fun playing football. We tried to make it a little more enjoyable and we had a little more success than the previous year. This year in our first few weeks of workouts I’ve had 56 kids in the weight room.”
Connellsville had 44 kids out for football.
“We finished mid to high 20s numbers-wise,” Burns said. “Numbers have been a problem and it’s a combination of kids valuing other activities, kids working after school, media coverage of the dangers of playing football. We defiantly have some talented kids walking the halls that aren’t playing because they don’t want to get hurt for other sports and obviously parents wanting them to sit out because of the perceived danger of the sport. Also if you are not winning, kids don’t want to be part of a losing team.”
“We ended up in the mid 20s,” Roebuck said. “Numbers have been a problem for many years. I just think it’s a snowball effect of not being very successful and trying to figure out how to ask kids to come bust their butt in the weight room and work hard when they haven’t seen any light at the end of the tunnel.”
Adding to the numbers problem is the fear of concussions.
“There’s still kids out there, yeah, we are in the 50s right now, but we could be in the 60s,” Kolesar said. “That perception of football being the cause of so many injuries ... there’s a lot of kids who would like to play, but they say my mom won’t let me. The story that’s come out on CTE and head trauma, we really don’t know yet. I got to listen to Merrill Hoge speak to coaches. They did a study of 100 players and a third had no associated head trauma with CTE. We don’t know yet. It’s just the unknown.”
We didn’t include Frazier because AD Zach Keefer indicated the Commodores are not looking to address any change, they are happy with where they are in the WPIAL.
Coaching continuity is a problem.
“We just named a new coach, the fifth in the last decade,” Roebuck explained. “It’s a problem with coaching continuity, it’s hard to get kids out when you’re not successful. It’s hard to keep coaches when you are not successful.”
Since 2009, Connellsvlle has had five head coaches. Since 2009, Uniontown has had two head coaches.
“We’ve had four different coaches at LH,” Kolesar said. “If you go a little bit further, we’ve had five. I was the third head coach in three years.”
Feeder systems were also a topic of discussion.
“I wouldn’t agree that the feeder system is broken,” Burns said. “Our junior high program, our top receiver decided to run cross country, our top running back didn’t play a sport in the fall when he came into high school. We had success on the field, it’s just that drop in numbers when we get to the high school level.”
“I can even go further down and look at the youth leagues,” Roebuck said. “When Brownsville was very good in the 80s and the 90s we kind of had our own little youth league, we had five elementary schools and each school had their own football team. From that you got kids that went out for the junior high program in large numbers and then even if you had that drop off there were enough kids there to come up to the high school program.”
“Our middle school does a really good job and we had some of our best numbers ever,” Kolesar said. “But I do see the drop at the youth league level, parents are afraid at that young age. I’m working toward getting a flag league started, I’d like to grow it to a Fayette County League.”
With the unparalleled lack of success on the gridiron the idea of schools joining Albert Gallatin and leaving the WPIAL and forming a Fayette County Football Conference is back in the forefront for discussion.
“A major concern is the WPIAL has the power to make it affect other sports,” Burns said.
So far the WPIAL has allowed AG and Butler to leave without any repercussions.
So is there any movement to leaving and forming a conference?
Connellsville is willing to talk, but they would have to see enough schools willing to make a conference work.
“We’ve talked about it,” Kolesar said. “We really don’t think that’s the route we want to go. We look at our other sports, the basketball team just beat the No. 1 team in WPIAL 5-A, our baseball team just was in the WPIAL championship. We can compete in other sports, so we can compete in football and I think the WPIAL has listened to our concerns of not getting to play each other and going into this season right now we are playing Uniontown, we’re playing Connellsville, had Albert Gallatin stayed in the WPIAL they would have been in our conference and we would have played them and they have Brownsville tentatively on our schedule. The WPIAL has listened and allowed us to play each other and still compete at the WPIAL championship level.”
“We would look at forming a Fayette County Conference,” Burns said. “It benefits us financially with travel and attendance and we’d love to play Laurel Highlands at home in whatever sport, that brings in the most attendance. It benefits us community-wise if we’re playing in an all Fayette County League.”
“My opinion, we would absolutely be in favor of forming a Fayette County Conference,” Roebuck said. “We haven’t gotten to the point where I’ve had serious conversations with the superintendent or the school board, but in my opinion I would like to hear more, sit down with the ADs and football coaches and even the superintendents and see what could be done as far as forming our own conference.”
Albert Gallatin AD Duane Dupont, while not trying to influence anyone, is definitely interested in a proposed Fayette County Football Conference.
A Fayette County Football Conference is worth further discussion and it maybe is an idea whose time has come.
George Von Benko’s “Memory Lane” column appears in the Monday editions of the Herald-Standard. He also hosts a sports talk show on WMBS-AM radio from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturdays.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.