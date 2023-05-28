SHIPPENSBURG -- Brownsville senior Jolena Quarzo wasn't about to allow another runner win the gold medal in her final race wearing the Lady Falcons' colors.
Quarzo wore down the large field of the 3,200, the first race in Saturday's PIAA Class AA Individual Track & Field Championship, and pulled away for her third consecutive state gold medal.
Quarzo didn't break the state mark she set last year, but wasn't far off that time when she crossed the finish line in 10:21.29. Forest Hills senior Delaney Dumm finished second with a time of 10:30.46.
Quarzo led after each of the eight laps with remarkable consistency, posting split times of 1:17.91, 1:18.32, 1:17.58, 1:16.82, 1:18.52, 1:17.53, 1:17.36 and 1:17.29.
"There's that famous quote by Steve Prefontaine, 'you might win but you'll have to bleed at the end.' That's my favorite quote and it was in my head," said Quarzo. "Whoever comes out on top, you just have to push it.
"I think it was at that point (the final 800 meters) I thought if you want to win you have to go."
Quarzo relied on memories of her first 3,200 as a sophomore to pull her through the final two laps.
"My sophomore year I remember staying behind Cory until the last 800. I thought Jo if that's what you have to do, your last 800, 400 has to be really good," explained Quarzo. "I thought I felt like I was going a decent speed, so I just went off on how I felt. I looked at the clock at mile mark and that looked pretty good.
"But, it was mainly based on how I felt."
Quarzo opened the two-day meet by winning the 1,600 on Friday.
"(Winning the 1,600) was a little bit of a confidence booster, but I was still nervous," said Quarzo. "I wasn't too focused on the record. But, (her focus) was the win.
"I felt good. I haven't had to run very hard much throughout the season because I didn't run any invites."
Quarzo reflected on the last time she ran for Brownsville's colors as she now heads off to North Carolina State.
"After finishing and just looking back, I had to cry. To be able to wear this uniform one more time and represent Brownsville and make the school proud, it's just amazing," said Quarzo.
Adding to emotion of the moment was the surprise presenter of the medals. It's not uncommon for state officials to invite notable performers from the past to present. And, at the prompting of Laurel Highlands coach Bob Costello, one was found -- Quarzo's older sister Gionna.
Gionna Quarzo won the 3,200 in 2019 and held the state record from that race until the younger Quarzo broke it in 2021. The two were ready to run together in the 2020 season, but all was cancelled because of the coronavirus pandemic.
"I didn't know (her sister was going to present medals). It meant a lot," Jolena Quarzo said of the moment. "One of guys said we have a special surprise for you. Just to spend my last day with her meant a lot."
"I didn't know I was going to be doing that. I was just cheering and they were screaming for me to come over here," explained Gionna Quarzo. "It was exciting (to present the medals). I'm really emotional. I'm not usually emotional, but since it was her last race.
"I didn't have a senior year. That was sad. But, I do remember my junior year when I broke the record, it was a good experience. I miss that.
"Wish I could've had that chance my senior year."
Gionna Quarzo's season came to an end on Thursday when she just missed advancing to the NCAA Championships in the 10,000 meters.
"It was three or so seconds. I was 13th. It was very unlucky," said Gionna Quarzo, with the top 12 finishers advancing. "I think it happened for a reason. Everything happens for a reason.
The 10,000 is my favorite event. I think I just did it too many times and I was tired. I had a very good ACC meet. I was second to my teammate (in the conference championship).
"I was happy with that performance and hoped it would build to regionals. I think I was a little too tired."
Laurel Highlands senior Mia Pierce had two opportunities to medal on the second day and capped her career with one after she placed seventh in the Class AAA discus with a throw of 122-6 on her opening throw in the prelims.
Pierce's third attempt sailed 121-7 after fouling on her second. Then, her final three throws were all fouls.
"I feel my best throws were my warmups. I went in thinking too much about the throw," said Pierce. "I was really nervous. I think I felt more pressure this year than last year.
"I'm happy with my performance, especially since I've been dealing with a sore back for three or four weeks now. Since WPIALs, I've had to take a day off here and there. That set me back a little bit."
The senior fell short of her goal in the javelin of a medal and school record after placing 14th with a throw of 113-7 on her first in the prelim round. She threw 108-8 on her second throw and the third throw did not count.
Mount Pleasant senior Tiffany Zelmore won her second medal in the state meet after she placed sixth in the Class AA shot put with a top throw of 36-11¼. She actually hit 36-11¼ on her last two throws in the final round.
"I don't know," laughed Zelmore about the two exact marks, "but, I'm pretty consistent."
She opened the prelims with a throw of 34-4. Zelmore slipped to 33-9 on her second attempt, and then earned a spot in the final nine with her third throw of 35-8¾.
"My first two throws I wasn't happy with and my third throw was almost out of sector, but it was enough to get me into finals. And, I was glad I was able to get into the final and better that," said Zelmore.
Zelmore believes she accomplished what she set out to do.
"My goal was to PR and if I could get medal, that would be nice, and I did both. I'm definitely please with getting two PRs at states and I'm happy with that," said Zelmore, adding, "I honestly can't be happier. I got two PRs and two medals at states. I can't be happier."
Ringgold's Abigael Nicolas finished 18th in the Class AAA high jump after she cleared five feet on her first attempt. She needed two attempts at the opening height of 4-10. She went out at 5-2.
Uniontown senior Hope Trimmer finished 24th place in the Class AAA 800 with a time of 2:20.41. Southmoreland sophomore Lexi Ohler was 16th in the Class AA 3,200 in 11:54.62.
