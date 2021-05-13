WEST MIFFLIN — Belle Vernon coach Chris Stasicha knew his Lady Leopards had a tall order ahead of them Wednesday in the WPIAL Girls Class AAA Track & Field Team Championship at West Mifflin.
Belle Vernon was by far the smallest of the four schools, so Stasicha saw the meet as a last chance to post a mark and enjoy the first trip in the program’s history to the district team final.
Belle Vernon lost to all three teams, falling to Norwin (108-42), North Allegheny (115-35), and Butler (115-35).
Butler won the team title.
Grace Henderson again led the way for the Lady Leopards, with overall first-place finishes in the 1,600 (5:17.49) and 3,200 (11:41.37). She anchored Belle Vernon to a second place in the 3,200 relay, and placed second in the high jump as one of four girls to clear 5-2.
Henderson rode with the lead pack in the 1,600, before pulling away in the final 300 meters for the win.
“I just wanted to pace off her (a North Allegheny runner) and was just going for the points,” explained Henderson.
Henderson was competing in the high jump as the 1,600 was underway, so she had to gather herself quickly.
“I missed once at the opening height (4-8). Then I was clean until 5-4 (with three misses),” said Henderson.
Henderson fell a bit short of her expectation in the 3,200, but still came out on top of the field.
“It’s my last two-mile of my running career. I want to stay with whoever is in the lead and let her pull me around,” Henderson said before the race.
Henderson added after the race, “I wanted to break my record in the two-mile, but my legs were dead from the other events.”
As for the mindset coming into the district final, Henderson said, “Our whole team goal was to beat one team, at least. I know it would be hard to do, but we do not want to give up.”
Sophomore Francesca Scaramucci had a solid day in the jumps, finishing fourth in the high jump (at a personal-best 5-2) and third in the long jump with a personal-best effort of 17-4½.
She edged her previous best in the high jump by one inch and scorched her PR in the long jump by 13 inches.
As with Henderson, Scaramucci was running from the high jump pit to the long jump pit.
“This was everything,” Scaramucci said of the WPIAL finals. “I wanted to try to better all of my jumps.”
Scaramucci was already used to the heightened competition of a district meet after advancing to the state finals in gymnastics.
“I was seventh overall in the vault and 10th overall in the floor,” said Scaramucci.
A top-three finish meant a Lady Leopard scored first-place points against one team.
Gianna Anderson rebroke her school record in the triple jump after placing third overall with a leap of 35-8½. Emily Sokol threw the javelin 100 feet to place second overall.
