It was hard for Carmichaels’ Tyler Richmond (left) or any player to get a grasp on Mapletown senior Landan Stevenson, who rushed for 2,342 yards while scoring a WPIAL record 285 points in leading the Maples to an undefeated regular season and their first ever playoff victory in 2022. Stevenson is the Greene County Messenger All-County Football Team Player of the Year. Richmond was also a member of the GCM All-County Team. (Photos by Rob Burchianti)
Mapletown coach George Messich shares a laugh with Roger Gradek (8) during the Maples’ 42-0 win over Carmichaels this past season. Messich guided the Maples to their greatest year in program history with a 10-0 regular-season record, a Tri-County Conference championship and the school’s first-ever playoff win. Messich is the Greene County Messenger All-County Football Team Coach of the Year.
It was hard for Carmichaels’ Tyler Richmond (left) or any player to get a grasp on Mapletown senior Landan Stevenson, who rushed for 2,342 yards while scoring a WPIAL record 285 points in leading the Maples to an undefeated regular season and their first ever playoff victory in 2022. Stevenson is the Greene County Messenger All-County Football Team Player of the Year. Richmond was also a member of the GCM All-County Team. (Photos by Rob Burchianti)
Rob Burchianti | Herald-Standard
Mapletown coach George Messich shares a laugh with Roger Gradek (8) during the Maples’ 42-0 win over Carmichaels this past season. Messich guided the Maples to their greatest year in program history with a 10-0 regular-season record, a Tri-County Conference championship and the school’s first-ever playoff win. Messich is the Greene County Messenger All-County Football Team Coach of the Year.
It’s rare when an area high school football team can come through with its greatest season in program history.
The 2022 season produced that.
With coach George Messich and senior Landan Stevenson leading the way, Mapletown rolled to its greatest regular season ever at 10-0 in winning the Class 1A Tri-County South Conference and went on to record its first WPIAL playoff win.
Stevenson was been chosen as the Greene County Messenger All-County Football Team Player of the Year, and Messich was picked as the Coach of the Year.
The 5-11, 180-pound Stevenson, a running back/linebacker/kicker, rushed for 2,342 yards and set a WPIAL single-season record with 285 points that came on 45 touchdowns, 29 extra points, one field goal and eight two-point conversions. Stevenson rushed for 290 yards and five touchdowns to help bring the Maples their first ever WPIAL playoff victory, 41-28 over Leechburg.
Messich, Greene County’s all-time leader in coaching wins, celebrated his 40th season at Mapletown by guiding his team to its greatest year ever. The Maples went 10-0 in the regular season for the first time and won their first WPIAL playoff game. Mapletown finished 11-1 overall under the former Pitt offensive lineman who was a starter on the Panthers’ 1976 national championship team where he blocked for Heisman Trophy winner Tony Dorsett.
The complete Greene County Messenger All-County Football Team is listed below:
Player of the Year: Landan Stevenson, Mapletown.
Coach of the Year: George Messich, Mapletown.
Elite Status: Cohen Stout, AJ Vanata, Grant Murin, Levi Howard, Brody Evans, Evan Griffin, Mapletown; Colin Brady, Johnny Lampe, Brian Jackson, West Greene; Tyler Richmond, Alec Anderson, Chris Mincer, Bradley Schoenfeldt, Carmichaels; Houston Guesman, Ewing Jameson, Cole Jones, Jefferson-Morgan.
Second Team: Chase Fox, Breydon Woods, Ryon McCortney, Waynesburg Central; Brock Evans, Isaac Hall, Mapletown; Collin Bisceglia, Jefferson-Morgan; Aydan Adamson, Ambrose Adamson, Parker Hyatt, Carmichaels; Colin Whyte, West Greene.
Washington County's LARGEST GUN SHOW
Located in Southwestern Pennsylvania.
We stock approx. 300 new and used handguns, rifles and shotguns.
We also sell ammo and hunting licenses.
Contact us for a price quote before you buy!
Public Welcome - Lots of FREE Parking
We are a small company that strives to satisfy every customer and shares your value for honest work. We have over 40 years combined experience in heating, electrical, heating, air conditioning, and more in Fayette County, PA and beyond.
We proudly provide a full array of heating and cooling …
809-B Blackstone Rd Route 119 South, Connellsville, PA 15425
+1(724)628-9720
Connellsville Memorials Strives to Memorialize Your Loved One
When a loved one passes away, it is an emotional and stressful time for family and friends. The professionals at Connellsville Memorials want to ease the emotional distress on your family by offering well-crafted monuments,…
Jefferson Memorials was established in 1985 by Tom Jefferson,. under the parent company of Davis Monuments, Scottdale, Pa. Now operated by the Ermine family, Davis Monuments, founded in 1913, has continued to maintain a successful full-service monument business, …
Enjoy life in your new custom designed home. Family owned and operated since 1972. Walk through our model homes on display.
Custom Modulars
Sectionals
Singlewides
Complete construction
Financing Assistance
Parts & Supply Store
Henry & Stewart Audiology has been family owned and operated since its conception by Loris Stewart in 1978 under the name Hearing Health Care Center. Now, over 30 years later, her son Dr. James K. Stewart, Au.D, CCC-A continues the tradition of professional friendly service. With the hel…
Jim Higinbotham began his legal career in 1984. In October, 2006, Higinbotham Law Offices was established. For the past 25 years, he and his staff have been providing caring legal services to clients. The staff consists of one full and one part-time individual, both of whom have more than 20…
Penn Line Service, headquartered in Scottdale, Pennsylvania, is a privately held, employee-owned company with diverse operations in energy and infrastructure. Founded upon the simple notion of “fair dealing and good work“, we believe we are only as good as our last job. We’…
Our facility features 145 beds and more than 200 medical staff representing more than 30 medical specialties.
We accept nearly all major insurance plans.
In addition to hospital-based services, WVU Medicine Uniontown Hospital also operates a state-of-the-art Outpatient Diagnostic Center…
At El Patron Mexican Restaurant we offer an unique insight in to Mexican cuisine. Everything is made from scratch everyday. The atmosphere in El Patron is friendly, family orientated and children are always welcome,We serve unlimited complimentary chips & salsa.You can find extensive dri…
Established in 2008, Our Buddy’s Place is a 3 Star rated Keystone Stars daycare facility and early learning center.
Our center strives to serve children and their families in our community, providing a high quality early learning and child care experience. Our Buddy’s Place accep…
The historic Stockport Mill is the last remaining mill on the Muskingum River. And now it's a one-of-a-kind inn and restaurant.
"The ideal destination for business gatherings, weddings, receptions, reunions, or just to get away."
Specializes in repairs after:
Fire, Smoke and water damage
Wind Damage, Vandalism Mold
Remediation and Furnace Puff Back
With crews specializing in:
Cleaning, Carpentry and Flooring
Deodorizing and Painting
Demolition
Metal Roofs can reflect as much as 83% of the suns energy from your roof!
Choose the thickets coating of zinc for the most rust blocking when choosing
29 Gauge AZ-50 Available:
All trim and accessible
Standing seam available upon request
Delivery
Sky Lights
DRIPSTOP Condensation Control - …
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.