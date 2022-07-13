HOPWOOD -- Braeden O'Brien came through twice with two-out hits Tuesday night as Uniontown, the regular season champs, eked out a 2-0 victory against Charleroi in the Fayette County American Legion Baseball League Championship at Hutchinson Field.
Uniontown (14-4) enters the Region 6 tournament beginning this Saturday at Brighton Twp.'s Hardy Field as Fayette's top seed.
Charleroi (10-6) also advances to the regional as Fayette's second team.
"If you were to tell met we held them to 2-0, I thought we'd have a chance," said Charleroi manager Luke Mollis.
Uniontown advanced to the title game with a 12-0 victory in five innings Sunday against Charleroi.
"Obviously, we played them two days ago. I didn't expect to come in here with a high-scoring game. I expected this to be a close game," said Uniontown manager Brad Yohman, adding, "We were playing a team that beat us a week ago.
"Luke always his team ready."
The home team scored the only run it would need with two outs in the bottom of the first inning on back-to-back doubles down the right field line by Alex McClain and O'Brien.
Uniontown added an insurance run with two outs in the bottom of the sixth off reliever Noah Martin.
Ty Sankovich walked with one out with Nick Kumor entering the game as a pinch-runner. Pinch-hitter Christian Thomas smacked a sharp single up the middle. McClain flew out to left field, but O'Brien came through again with two outs with a single to center field.
"That's good for (Braeden) O'Brien with the back-to-back doubles with two outs. It's good to see him produce for us," said Yohman.
Charleroi starter Remington Lessman allowed just two runners in the second through fifth innings. He hit McClain with a pitch in the bottom of the fourth inning and allowed a single by Braeden McKnight in the fifth inning.
Lessmann retired seven consecutive batters at one stretch. He allowed three hits and no walks, hit one batter and struck out two.
"Remi was pitching too well to take out," said Mollis, adding, "We'll have both of our top two guys (Lorenzo Glasser and Ray) available (to pitch) on Saturday."
Charleroi had at least one runner reach base in the second through fifth inning against starter Devan Krivosky, and had a runner standing on third base in all four innings.
Krivosky allowed four hits, walked one batter and struck out four.
The best opportunity the visitors had to tie the game or take the lead was in the bottom of the fourth inning.
Colton Brightwell singled to start the inning and stole second.
"Our game is a little more speed. That's how we stayed in games," said Mollis.
Hunter Mamie popped out to second baseman Hunter Chaikcic.
Lessman singled Brightwell to third. Courtesy runner Kris Weston was on the move with two strikes on Ben Shields. Shields' foul tip on strike three was held by Brant Bonadio. Bonadio threw through to second base with Brightwell breaking for home.
Brightwell appeared to score the tying run, but Shields was called for interference with the inning ending on a double play.
"I hoped to put the ball in play. We score if there isn't interference," said Mollis.
Shields reached third base with two outs in the second inning, but Krivosky ended the threat with a strikeout.
Chad Behrendt singled with two outs, stole second and advanced to third on an error, but was left stranded on a ground out.
Ashton Ray walked to start the fifth inning, advanced to third on Noah Martin's sacrifice bunt and hustled into third on Dan Verscharen's ground out.
Chaikcic made a nice running catch into short right field for the final out of the inning.
Noah Matthews retired the side in the top of the sixth inning on two outfield fly outs and a strikeout. Ty Sankovich picked up the save with a strikeout and two ground ball outs to McClain in the seventh inning.
"I'm really proud of Devan, Noah and Ty. They threw outs," praised Yohman. "They made pitches and got out of (innings)."
Yohman complimented the play over the five-day league tournament.
"There was a lot of good pitching in this tournament," said Yohman. "It was really good baseball. I'm happy to see our teams compete and have our guys win the league championship."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.