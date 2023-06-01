CALIFORNIA -- Union rallied from a two-run deficit with five runs in the bottom of the fifth inning to lift the Lady Scotties to their second-straight WPIAL Class A softball title with a 10-8 come-from-behind victory over Carmichaels at Cal U's Lilley Field.
Union (17-3), the No. 1 seed in the WPIAL bracket, enters the PIAA playoffs as the district's No. 1 team. The Lady Scots play the loser of the District 5 final, either Meyersdale or Berlin Brothersvalley, on Monday.
The loss was the first of the season for Carmichaels. The Lady Mikes (18-1) will play DuBois Central Catholic, the District 9 champion, on Monday.
"We're a young team. I hope it bodes well. It's hard to get here. We'd like to get (the title)," said Carmichaels coach Dave Briggs. "Every game is a learning experience. The biggest thing for us we have to be able to regroup. We're going to play a real good team.
"We'll get ready and try to make a run at (the PIAA title). Talentwise, we're right there."
Carmichaels led 8-5 heading into the bottom of the fifth inning.
Olivia Benedict started Union's game-winning rally when she raced around to third base when her sinking line drive to the outfield was mishandled. Tori May ripped a sharp single to right field to score Benedict.
Mallory Gorgacz doubled May to third and a walk to Bella Cameron loaded the bases.
Ella Casalandra lifted a fly ball to right field to bring May home and move Gorgacz to third, but Carmichaels almost got a double play when Megan Voithofer's throw to first almost nabbed Cameron. First baseman Ali Jacobs was shaken up on the play.
Cameron stole second and Olivia Williams walked to load the bases. Allie Ross walked home a run and Addie Nogay capped the big inning with a two-run single.
Benedict lined out to third for the final out after Union sent 10 batters to the plate.
"They were hitting the ball," Union coach Doug Fisher said of the bottom of his lineup. "We were struggling up at the top of the lineup. Just like good championship teams do, the bottom picked up the top."
Carmichaels threatened one final time in the top of the seventh inning.
Zalar was safe when her infield grounder was mishandled with two outs. Ashton Batis followed with a single, and both runners stole a base for two in scoring position for McConnell.
"We've been aggressive all year on the bases," Briggs said of the call to steal, adding, "My girls come to play. I would've taken eight (runs) at the beginning (of the game)."
However, McConnell was unable to catch up Mia Preuhs offering for the Union starter's 11th strikeout of the game. The sophomore walked five.
"I'm proud of the way our girls battled," said Briggs. "The game went back and forth, back and forth. We just couldn't get the clutch hit."
The start of the game was delayed after the opening game ran long with Belle Vernon's 8-7 win over Montour in eight innings. Plus, the sun baked down on what was likely the warmest conditions of the softball season.
"The game before us lasted for a very long time and I was ready to go in and pitch. My nerves were up a little bit," said Preuhs. "I wasn't really getting that worn down. I was staying hydrated."
"It started to wear on us a little bit because the game before us went so long. We started warming up, so early I think it got to us a little bit," said Fisher. "Mia is veteran now. She knows what she has to do and when she has to do it."
Both starting pitchers, Preuhs and Carmichaels freshman Bailey Barnyak, didn't allow many runs leading up to the district title game. But, that didn't hold true after the first couple innings.
Carmichaels put up more runs in the top of the first inning -- three -- than Preuhs allowed per game, 2.74, entering the final.
Ashton Batis walked with one out and scored on Carys McConnell's double off the center field fence. Jacobs doubled McConnell home. Pinch-runner Allie Miller scored on Barnyak's single.
Preuhs ended the rally with back-to-back strikeouts.
Union got one of the runs back in the bottom of the inning.
Olivia Williams singled to open the inning and Addie Nogay singled with one out. Preuhs walked to load the bases, but a throw to third base skipped into left field that allowed Williams to score.
Nogay also tried the score when the throw to the plate ricocheted off the backstop, but Kaitlyn Waggett gathered the wayward relay and tossed the ball to Jacobs, who alertly covered the plate, for the out.
Barnyak ended the inning with a strikeout. The sophomore struck out 10, walked seven and hit one batter.
Carmichaels widened its lead to 5-1 in the top of the second inning.
Megan Voithofer walked with one out. Sophia Zalar followed with a comebacker to the mound. Preuhs turned and fired to the base as she should, however, neither infielder covered the base as the throw landed in center field.
Preuhs struck out Batis for the second out. McConnell had a clutch at-bat with a two-run single. McConnell stole second, but was thrown out at third when she tried to advance on the overthrow.
Union scored two more unearned runs in the bottom of the second inning.
May and Gorgacz walked to start the inning. Cameron was safe on an outfield error to load the bases.
Barnyark struck out Casalandra for the first out. Williams came through with a run-scoring single. Gorgacz came home on passed ball.
Barnyak ended the threat with back-to-back strikeouts.
Union tied the game at 5 with two runs on Cameron's double in the bottom of the third inning.
Carmichaels regained the lead in the top of the fourth inning with three runs after the Lady Mikes batted around.
Sophia Zalar was safe on an error with one out, stole second and moved to third on a passed ball. Batis walked and stole second to set up McConnell, whose bases-clearing double drove in her fourth and fifth runs of the game.
McConnell came home on Jacob's single. The Lady Mikes loaded the bases with a walk and infield error, but Union wiggled out of any more damage with a strikeout and infield ground out.
