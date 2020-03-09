Coronavirus concerns have taken hold throughout America, but Uniontown Hospital officials say the virus hasn’t hit as close to home as rumors suggest.
Hospital officials dismissed rumors of a coronavirus presence at the hospital, saying Monday that no patients have met criteria to be tested for the virus and that the hospital is following recommendations and protocols from the Pennsylvania Department of Health (DOH) in coordination with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) with regard to patient evaluation.
“We’re making sure we’re doing everything we can to protect our patients, visitors and employees,” said Josh Krysak, community relations coordinator at Uniontown Hospital.
According to the CDC, clinicians should use their judgment to determine if a patient has signs and symptoms compatible with COVID-19 and whether the patient should be tested. Most patients with confirmed COVID-19 have developed fever and or symptoms of acute respiratory illness, like coughing and difficulty breathing. The CDC encourages clinicians to test for other causes of respiratory illness, including infections such as influenza.
According to CDC, epidemiologic factors that may help guide decisions on whether to test for coronavirus include close contact with a laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 patient within 14 days of symptom onset or a history of travel from China, Iran, South Korea, Italy or Japan within 14 days of symptom onset.
Dr. Surabhi Gaur, chief medical officer at Uniontown Hospital, said people shouldn’t ask themselves whether they have coronavirus but whether they’re sick enough to receive medical attention. People should get checked out if they are vomiting, experiencing delirium or having a fever that won’t break, Gaur said.
Gaur suggested taking the same precautions to avoid the coronavirus as they do the flu, like avoiding large gatherings and covering your mouth when you sneeze.
The DOH announced Monday that Pennsylvania has 10 presumptive positive cases of coronavirus: seven in Montgomery County and one each in Delaware, Wayne and Monroe counties. The DOH was notified of the first two presumptive positive cases Friday.
Gov. Tom Wolf said on Monday that all major health insurers providing comprehensive medical coverage will cover medically appropriate virus testing “and associated treatment.”
DOH Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine announced last week that Pennsylvania had a limited ability to test potential cases in the state public health laboratory in Exton and had increased its capacity to test approximately 25 specimens a day.
No vaccine “or specific treatment” for the virus is available, according to CDC.
The World Health Organization (WHO) defines coronaviruses as a large family of viruses that cause illness ranging from the common cold to more severe diseases. Common signs of infection include respiratory symptoms, fever, cough, shortness of breath and breathing difficulties, according to WHO. In more severe cases, infection can cause pneumonia, severe acute respiratory syndrome, kidney failure and even death.
