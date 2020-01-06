Just as the “Welcome to Connellsville” sign on Route 119 welcomes visitors driving through the city, Adirondack shelters welcome visitors who arrive on two wheels via the Great Allegheny Passage hiking and biking trail.
And thanks to a newly released trail count report calculated by the Youghiogheny River Trail Council, it’s clear that visitors from far and wide are coming through the city on the trail. In fact, the report states that in the last decade, 5,467 people have traveled through the town from 49 states (every state except North Dakota) and 27 foreign countries.
The report is gathered by Gary Wandel, a member of the Youghiogheny River Trail Council, by collecting data from the shelters.
“I am always surprised each year by the number of people who stay with us from the various states and countries,” said Ted Kovall, YRTC president. “This year, we had the second most people stay at our Connellsville site since 2011. The totals are only the people who take the time to sign the sheets and books, but there are many more who don’t and still stay with us overnight.”
In 2019, 839 people from 37 states and the countries of Argentina, Canada, Germany, Italy, Latvia and Spain stayed in the shelters – 737 in Connellsville and 102 at Roundbottom, another campsite located about 10 miles outside the city.
According to Wandel, they’ve heard many positive comments from the visitors from the 23 countries, including Sweden, Australia, China, England, France, Czech Republic, Russia, Scotland, Costa Rica, New Zealand, Ireland, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, South Korea, Hon Kong, Mexico, Singapore, Bosnia-Herzegovina, Japan and Netherlands.
The shelters were constructed through a partnership with the Connellsville Area Career and Technical Cemetery that began in 2010.
“The campground was something we needed,” said Kovall. “After a few years, we decided more shelters were needed, not only at the Connellsville site, but also at our other campground near Layton, called Roundbottom.”
Students constructed two more at Connellsville and three at Roundbottom, with the YRTC providing material costs, and the students giving their expertise and labor.
Wandel said they got the original design for the shelters from the shelters on the Laurel Highlands Hiking Trail.
“We made some modifications to the design and Mr. Jerry Matthews and the students in the carpentry class made some tweaks to the design and so it went. ... The masonry classes, under the direction of Mr. Jeff Puskar, made the cement pads in front of the shelters.”
The campground at Connellsville features two shelters that sleep 6-8 people each, two grills, two covered picnic tables, SST toilet, water fountain, along with a hydrant down the hill at Yough Park and two more pavilions.
At Roundbottom, there are four camping areas with room for over 100 tents, three shelters that sleep 6-8 people and one sleeps one person, two fire rings and two rills, two covered picnic tables, SST toilet and well with pump.
Kovall said the report is a demonstration at how truly valuable the bike trail is to the Connellsville community.
“We fully believe that the people who stay with us spend money,” said Kovall. “We have been told many, many times about the local business that the bike trail will bring them business … and they are all believers now.”
Kovall added that restaurants are an especially good supporter of the trail at sponsor time and that’s because restaurant owners see the benefits of the traffic it brings.
He urged more engagement by those living in the community.
“Some people and businesses are very welcoming to the trail users, but it will take everyone that’s local and around the trail to go out of their way to greet the trail users and ask if there’s any way they can assist them during their stay,” he said.
Kovall said it may surprise people what kind of impact that would have.
“If local people would just reach out in a friendly way to (visitors), the word of mouth would spread quickly through that community of users and it would bring even more visits,” said Kovall.
In addition, Kovall said the council is focused on making Connellsville even more bike-friendly and encouraged individuals and groups who would like to be involved in that to contact him.
“We are embarking on trying to make our community more bike-friendly by brainstorming to decide what’s needed. If anyone would like to be involved with that. Visit the YRTC website for information on meetings or call Kovall at 724-628-6078.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.