Alan Sepsi was part of a family steeped in football tradition, so it made sense that he became a football player.
Sepsi’s father Andrew Sepsi, a longtime Cal U associate professor of biology, was also the Vulcans head baseball coach and an assistant football coach under Ted Nemeth from 1950 through 1960. He was a standout football player and scholastic coach. He was inducted into the Mid-Mon Valley Athletic Hall of Fame in 1996. Older brother Andy Jr. was an outstanding player who went on to play at the University of Pittsburgh.
“It was just a natural progression that I would follow in those footsteps and play the same position as my brother,” Sepsi explained. “I think my dad coached seven undefeated teams between Brownsville and California. It was a family tradition. That’s where it all came from. My brother was a high school Parade All-American.”
Alan Sepsi was a three-sport athlete at Brownsville High School in the late 1950s excelling in football, baseball and basketball. Brownsville was called Brashear at the time.
“I’m glad you said Brownsville because we totally shunned the name Brashear at the time,” Sepsi said. “We didn’t like it and we didn’t accept it. My sister graduated three years after me and I think that was the last year that it was Brashear.”
Sepsi was part of Brownsville football squads that posted records of 2-6 in 1957, 3-6 in 1958 and 3-7 in 1959. Sepsi had three head coaches during his time with the Brownies: Alex Barantovich his sophomore year, John Pringle when he was a junior and John Popovich for his senior year.
“My senior year under coach Popovich, who came from Waynesburg College, had a pro offense that we had a tough time learning, mostly the terminology. It was tough to adjust to three different coaches and I would consider that our biggest obstacle.”
Sepsi, who played fullback, tallied one touchdown and one extra point as a sophomore.
Sepsi played in four games as a junior before suffering a season-ending concussion in a 27-6 win over Monessen. He scored three touchdowns and one extra point as a junior.
Sepsi had a very solid senior campaign with five touchdowns and four extra points for a total of 34 points. He earned special mention All-County honors as a senior.
“In baseball I played four years and I played two years of basketball,” Sepsi said. “I didn’t play as a junior in basketball because of the concussion I suffered in football.”
Brownsville was 6-17 in hoops in 1957-58 and Sepsi scored 43 points. During his senior season the Brownsville cagers were 6-16 and Sepsi notched 103 points.
“Success-wise in baseball we won our section every year,” Sepsi said. “We got to the WPIAL playoffs every year. We didn’t go very far in the playoffs. Charlie Slick was my baseball coach, he was the best baseball coach that I ever had. Of course, I didn’t have any baseball coaches beyond his level. His attention to detail was unbelievable. He was an outstanding baseball coach.”
In August of 1960 Sepsi played in the Jaycee All Star football game at Hempfield High School. Sepsi was on the West Penn All Stars who defeated the Allegheny County All Stars, 26-19.
Sepsi was heavily recruited for football when he graduated from Brownsville in 1960.
“Notre Dame was my first choice,” Sepsi pointed out. “I looked at Arizona State and I liked Miami, Florida. When I was a junior I pretty much committed to Notre Dame. When I played in the Jaycee All Star game, I can remember after the game a coach from Notre Dame came over to me and said do you know this kid Noble Milton that’s on your All Star team? We’d like you to talk him into coming to Notre Dame and I said, ‘Why would I do that? You guys haven’t talked to me forever.’ I said I’m going to go to Penn State. My friends all went on recruiting trips and I didn’t get to go anywhere. They said they were going to fly me out to campus a week early and that’s all I needed because that’s where I wanted to go.”
Sepsi went to South Bend for his freshman season.
“Their program was a total mess at the time under Joe Kuharich,” Sepsi opined. “I had in mind to go to Arizona State or Miami, and my dad said, no you’re going to California Pa. I didn’t want to go there, (I thought) I’m above that. It ended up I started taking some classes and got to meet the guys. At Cal I think our first 22 players, 18 of us were transfers. For whatever the reason we had a tough team full of local guys. We were a powerhouse.”
In 1962 under Ted Nemeth the Vulcans went 5-1-1 and Sepsi tallied eight touchdowns.
Bill Hepner took over as head coach in 1963 and guided the Vulcans to a 5-2 record. Sepsi’s finest season was in 1963 when he gained over 600 rushing yards and averaged five yards per carry. One of many memorable games from that season was a 34-0 victory over Shippensburg when Sepsi ripped the Red Raiders for 171 yards. That was Cal’s second-highest single-game rushing total in school history at that time.
Ironically, teammate Frank Johnson set the school rushing record with 233 yards in the 1963 season-opening 44-21 win over Marietta. The gifted Sepsi also rushed for 121 yards in a tough 7-0 loss to Indiana in 1963. As a team, Indiana mustered only 116 rushing yards that day.
In 1964 Sepsi was switched to tight end, but that experiment ended quickly and he moved back to running back and the Vulcans went 4-4-1.
Sepsi helped the 1962 and 1963 Vulcan squads average 32 and 22.6 points per game, respectively. In 23 games that Sepsi played in, Cal scored 20 or more points 13 times and 30 or more points seven times. He was a three-time, first-team, all-conference selection who also received NAIA All-District honors once.
“I guess I would say that I was a straight-ahead running back,” Sepsi said. “Honestly, we scored so many points that it did not matter who the running backs were. Nothing else mattered besides doing well as a team and we had many fine players. Basically all I had to do was run.”
Sepsi graduated from Cal in 1965 and then received numerous NFL offers.
“I got letters from Dallas, San Francisco and Denver. At the time there was no money in the NFL,” Sepsi explained. “It was not even a temptation. It was always my intention to be a teacher and a coach. I admire my father and my upbringing from both of my parents. Teaching and coaching are important and can be very rewarding.”
Sepsi taught biology and coached at Ford City and Findlay Junior High School. He moved to Cincinnati in 1969 and bought a restaurant called Shipley’s. He returned to teaching at Hughes High School and then was hired as a teacher and assistant coach at Colerain High School. He was there for 25 years.
In 1995 Sepsi retired and he became the golf pro at Oxford Country Club in Ohio for eight years. He left Oxford and became golf coach at Talawanda High School where he coached for 10 years, winning eight conference titles. He retired completely in 2018.
Sepsi, 78, lives in Oxford, with his wife of 40 years Hallie. They are the proud parents of two grown children — Alan Jr. and Elizabeth — and they have two grandchildren.
In 2002 Sepsi was inducted into the Cal U Hall of Fame.
“I attribute that to great teammates and the outstanding teams I was on,” Sepsi said. “I do feel good about the honor and I appreciate the efforts of people that tried to find information through microfilm and old clippings.”
George Von Benko’s “Memory Lane” column appears in the Monday editions of the Herald-Standard. He also hosts a sports talk show on WMBS-AM radio from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturdays.
