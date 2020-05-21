May is usually the month local sports fans look forward to with the annual revealing of the Fayette County Sports Hall of Fame induction class for that year.
The ballots were sent out and collected but, thanks to the coronavirus pandemic, the Class of 2020 will now become the Class of 2021. All those listed on the ballot will have to wait a year to find out their fate.
The Hall of Fame banquet and golf outing were canceled.
"It's unusual times and it's nobody's fault," said Dan Andria, who was on the ballot for the first time.
Andria, who is the all-time boys basketball wins leader at Fairchance-Georges and post-consolidation Albert Gallatin, has no problem having to wait to find out if he'll be chosen for induction.
"I was just honored to be on the ballot," said Andria, who also coached Geibel Catholic boys for two seasons. "There are a lot of good people on there. You look at those names and, to me, they're all very, very deserving. If it happens, it happens, but you're just flattered, really, to be included in such company."
Hall of Fame Co-Founder and Executive Chair George Von Benko and board chair Chris Cluss are hoping to get back on track next year.
“We’re just pushing the 2020 class into 2021,” said Von Benko. “There were many, many reasons for that.
“First of all, I didn’t think people were going to be really comfortable with getting together in a group that size for the banquet. Even our committee couldn’t get together for the same reason. We have so many people, Chris and I felt it was not a good idea at that point for us to get together in a room and go through all of this.”
The current economy would have affected the Hall of Fame as well.
“One of the biggest money makers that keeps us going is our program sales,” Von Benko said. “With everything going on with businesses, people just aren’t willing to do advertising right now. They’re hurting. A conservative estimate, we probably would’ve lost more than half the advertising for the program.
“We wouldn’t be able to have the golf outing either and that’s a very popular event, too.”
Traveling was another concern, according to Von Benko.
“A lot of our people come in from out of state and people aren’t going to be willing to travel right now,” he said.
The cancellation of the banquet also means the Hall of Fame won’t be able to honor two senior scholar-athletes from every county school as it has done in the past. Last year’s chosen top two were each awarded a $500 scholarship and the rest received a $200 scholarship.
“That’s another popular thing at our banquet, to honor the student-athletes of the county,” Von Benko said. “Unfortunately, this pandemic has hit this year’s senior class very hard.”
The Hall of Fame would also honor individual and team championships during its banquet.
“It was tough to cancel it but we think it was the smart thing to do,” Von Benko said. “All of the other Hall of Fames around us followed suit. There are just too many variables. You just don’t know.”
The 2020 ballot consisted of 18 “Living Nominees” and “Deceased Nominees.” Voters were to select six from the former and two from the latter.
The “Living Nominees” in alphabetical order were:
Robin Guerriere Amend (Geibel Catholic basketball), Dan Andria (Fairchance-Georges/Albert Gallatin basketball coach), Jason Bodnar (Laurel Highlands track & field/cross country), Shelley Bortz (Geibel Catholic basketball), Stan Boskovich (Albert Gallatin basketball), Krystal Brooks (Brownsville basketball), Lauren George Clemmer (Uniontown golf), Ashley Foley (Connellsville basketball/track & field), Terence Jackson (Uniontown track & field/basketball), Ross Kersey (Coatesville basketball/track & field coach), Jarrod King (Connellsville wrestling), Wilfred Minor (Uniontown football/basketball), Ted Nypaver (South Union Twp. football/track & field coach), Chad Salisbury (Frazier basketball/football), Jack Smarslak (Laurel Highlands baseball/soccer/basketball), Carla Holloman Stavish (Geibel Catholic softball/volleyball/basketball), Jennifer Surlas (Geibel Catholic basketball), and West Turner (Connellsville football/basketball/baseball).
The “Deceased Nominees” in alphabetical order were:
Pat Bradley (St. John’s basketball), Lester Cohen (Uniontown basketball/football/track & field), John Lozar (Albert Gallatin football), Adam Donnelly (German Township basketball/football/track & field), Bob Hlodan (Albert Gallatin football/basketball), Dr. Ted (Konetsky) Kell (German Township football/track & field), Frances Lemansky (Laurel Highlands soccer coach), Stanley McLaughlin (Dunbar Twp./Connellsville football coach/athletic director), Roger Miller (Uniontown baseball) and Tom Shaffer (boxing).
Next year’s banquet is scheduled for Saturday, June 19, at Penn State Fayette, The Eberly Campus, with the golf outing on Friday, June 18.
“We’re hoping to come back strong in 2021,” Von Benko said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.