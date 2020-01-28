The Waynesburg women rallied in the fourth quarter last Wednesday night to escape with a 74-73 Presidents’ Athletic Conference victory at Bethany (W.Va.).
The Yellow Jackets (3-5, 4-13) trailed 54-48 heading into the fourth quarter, but outscored the Bison in the final quarter, 26-19, to secure the come-from-behind win.
Bethany (2-6, 3-14) controlled the first half, leading 24-15 after the first quarter and 42-28 at halftime. Waynesburg sliced into the deficit with a 20-12 third quarter.
Erin Joyce scored a team-high 17 points for the Yellow Jackets. Andrea Orlosky had a double-double with 16 points and 14 rebounds, as did Brooke Fuller with 12 points and 10 rebounds.
The Bison’s Courtney Walker poured in a game-high 32 points. Abbey Dobbins also had a strong offensive performance with 22 points.
Gannon 66, California (Pa.) 40 — The Vulcans were unable to get their offense going in a PSAC West Conference road loss at Gannon.
The Golden Knights’ defense was stifling, holding California (7-5, 13-5) to 8, 9 and 6 points in the first three quarters.
Shauna Harrison led the Vulcans with nine points. California made just 16-of-65 field goal attempts and 4-of-5 free throws.
Tori Obenrader led Gannon (10-2, 14-4) with a game-high 19 points. Chelsea Rourke scored 15 and Haley Tewes added 12.
Men’s basketball
Bethany (W.Va.) 72, Waynesburg 59 — The Bison led by 10 at halftime on their way to a PAC victory over visiting Waynesburg.
Brennan Smith led the Yellow Jackets (4-4, 4-13) with 20 points and 10 rebounds. Isaiah Alonzo finished with 16 points and Frank Bozicevic added 12.
Aiden Albert was the top scorer for the Bison (1-7, 2-15) with 14 points. Derek White Jr. and Trey Shifflett both finished with 11, and Khalil Wilson, Dalton Hamrick and Neshawn Brown all scored 10.
California 68, Gannon 64 — The Vulcans overcame a 4-point halftime deficit to rally for a PSAC West Conference road victory.
Luke House led the way for California (8-5, 12-6) with 17 points. Zyan Collins and Jermaine Hall Jr. both finished with 15, and Brent Pegram chipped in 13.
Victor Olawoye scored a game-high 24 points for the Golden Knights. Deante Cisero added 19.
