Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf announced a policy of “decisive social distancing” during a briefing streamed from Harrisburg Thursday afternoon, with specific provisions delineated for Montgomery County. The measures are to take effect formally on Friday and are expected to last for two weeks.
Wolf announced the closure of all schools, community centers, gyms, entertainment venues and other public functions in Montgomery County, where 13 of the state’s 22 positive cases have been found. Twenty of those are still in the “presumptive positive” stage, not yet confirmed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Wolf called for “no mass gatherings” in Montgomery County, including at conferences and rallies.
At the same time, he said that “critical infrastructures” should remain open. He mentioned pharmacies, urgent care facilities, outpatient services, hospitals, gas stations, grocery stores, public utilities, mass transit services and others.
The Governor’s Office also released a written announcement detailing the changes for Montgomery County. They include a no visitor policy for correctional facilities, nursing homes, and possibly other institutions; the closing of Pennsylvania-licensed child care centers, in addition to schools; the elimination of “non-essential travel”; reduction of AMTRAK’s schedule and the closure of the Ardmore stop to AMTRAK trains during the two-week period.
“These actions may seem severe,” Wolf said during the briefing, but he asserted that “they’re far less draconian” than potential steps that may be required if the spread of the virus continues.
The governor’s office also said people who work or live in Montgomery County “will be instructed to work from home.”
The office also announced that the “Commonwealth is authorizing a 10 workday paid absence for individuals who don’t have telework capabilities.”
Essential services are designated to remain in operation.
Wolf also delivered recommendations to the state at large.
“We’re strongly encouraging all large gatherings, especially more than 250, to be canceled or postponed,” he said during the briefing.
The written announcement from the governor’s officer also “discourages individuals from traveling to recreational activities like gyms, movie theaters and shopping malls” and “encourages religious leaders to exercise discretion in order to mitigate the spread of illness.”
The announcement notes that “state correctional facilities and veterans homes have already introduced a statewide visitor ban to ensure the safety of inmates, residents, staff and visitors.”
Dr. Rachel Levin, secretary of the Pennsylvania Department of Health, said during Thursday’s briefing that the state has 20 presumptive positive cases of COVID-19, along with 2 cases confirmed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. One patient from another state who has tested positive is staying in a Pennsylvania hospital, she said.
Levine and other officials encouraged safety precautions, including thorough hand-washing.
“What is most important is for Pennsylvanians to remember to please stay calm,” Levine said, noting that the state had “networks in place” to uphold public health.
People seeking more information can go to https://www.health.pa.gov/.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.