Madison Wiltrout had quite a few days heading into the Memorial Day holiday weekend.
The University of North Carolina senior qualified for her fourth NCAA Championships Thursday after she finished first at the eastern qualifier in Jacksonville, Fla.
Then, a couple days later, with her parents Amy and Tom Wiltrout standing in, the Connellsville graduate was formally inducted into the Pennsylvania Track & Field Hall of Fame Saturday with a plaque presentation on the final day of the PIAA Individual Track & Field Championships.
“I literally got a text from my college coach about it. They contacted him,” explained Wiltrout. “They asked if my parents could be there (for the announcement and presentation.)”
Wiltrout, who graduated in 2017, shined in both the state and district meets. She was a four-time champion in both meets and still holds the meet-record throws in the two championships.
She won the WPIAL title with a throw of 181 feet in 2015, and topped that mark a week later in winning a PIAA gold medal with a record-breaking throw of 182-8.
Those two throws came on the heels of her national record mark of 185-8 in the WPIAL Class AAA qualifier held at Norwin about a week before the district championship.
Her PIAA gold medal-winning throw in 2015 was on her first throw of the preliminary round and two throws later, Wiltrout shut herself down for the competition. She left the javelin runway with her right elbow packed in ice.
It would be nearly a year before Wiltrout would compete in any sport after elbow surgery, but she picked up right where she left off with two more WPIAL and PIAA gold medals.
“I didn’t throw a lot in my junior year and I still had a little nerve stuff going on my senior year,” said Wiltrout.
Wiltrout appreciates the honor, noting the surgery and post-op work she underwent after the elbow injury.
“(The induction into the hall of fame) means a lot, knowing what I went through to get it. Nobody truly knows your story,” said Wiltrout. “It’s very humbling to see others know about it.
“Right now, it makes me smile. It’s kind of insane to be part of that.”
Now, Wiltrout is dealing with another injury as she seeks the one big title that’s eluded her — NCAA champion. She finished third as a freshman and returned after the pandemic cancellation with 16th in 2021. She finished third again last year.
“I have a partial tear in my plantar fascia on my left foot, my plant foot, and the heel pad hurts,” said Wiltrout. “It’s more painful than the elbow was.
“It drives me crazy. I had small, outpatient surgery and PRP therapy. It did heal the tear a little, but not completely.
“I debated another surgery or push through the pain. You get used to it. It burns you out quicker.
Wiltrout added, “It’s about pain management, however much I can handle. I tape it up for meets.”
Wiltrout threw only once in the regional, but the distance of 184-11 was more than enough for her fourth berth into the NCAA Championships in Austin, Texas, on June 7-10.
She won her third Atlantic Coast Conference title on May 12 with a season-best throw of 191-11.
“That’s the most fun I’ve ever had in a meet. As soon as I walked into the ACCs, I knew I really do love this sport,” Wiltrout said of the ACC Championship. “I took four or five weeks off before ACC (championship). I had no practice.
“I told my coaches I have to stop (after the Tom Jones Memorial in Gainesville, Fla., in mid-April). They thought I was a crazy, but, okay, I trust you. The moment after Gainesville, this foot tested my love for javelin.
“(Her coaches said) let’s figure this out. So, I do my half run-up. It’s my ‘2-4 run.’ It’s not my full run. Throwing 56 (meters, about 183-9) is pushing my half approach.
“I have to do a full approach at NCAAs. I can’t do my half approach and win the national title.”
UTEP junior Arianna Morais enters with the top throw of 57.61 meters (189-0). Nebraska junior Maddie Harris sits second at 56.72 meters (186-1) with Wiltrout third.
“(Throwing 58 meters) is there, but I need a full run-up. But, it’ll take at least 59 or 60 meters to win. Everyone is right there,” said Wiltrout, adding, “That’s crazy to be ranked third when I had not thrown in a month.
“It’s going to take that next risk (to be champion). If I get it right, it’s going to go.”
Wiltrout plans on continuing her career after the national championship. She graduated last year with a degree in sports administration and earned a certification in business innovation, leadership and management over the past year.
Wiltrout, who turns 24 this weekend, has qualified for this year’s US National Championship and is looking forward to competing in next year’s Olympic trials.
“The Olympic dream is still there,” said Wiltrout.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.