Read Isaiah 62:1-5
The nations shall see your vindication, and all the kings your glory; and you shall be called by a new name that the mouth of the Lord will give. - Isaiah 62:2 (NRSV)
Prayer
Dear God, thank you for naming us and calling us your own. Help us to live in a way that brings you glory. Amen.
