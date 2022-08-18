Beckman

Courtesy of Stephen Beckman

Photographer Stephen Beckman was named the 2022 Artist of the Pike. A closing reception for his exhibit, “Every Town Has a Story … Some Need to Be Told,” will be held Friday from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Frank L. Melega Art Museum, 69 Market St. in Brownsville. The event is free and open to the public.

 Courtesy of Stephen Beckman

Photographer Stephen Beckman, the 2022 Artist of the Pike, felt inexplicably drawn to Brownsville.

