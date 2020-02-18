Uniontown Rotary Club has honored Abby Chambers as a January student of the month.
A senior at Laurel Highlands High School, she is a daughter of Marissa and Todd Chambers of Uniontown.
Her honors and activities include National Honor Society, Adoxography Club, Scholastic Arts and Writing competition honorable mention and Interact Club.
Chambers has been dancing at Lanzi Academy of Dance for 10 years. She is employed at the Barre Room.
