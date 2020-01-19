Carmichaels Area Women’s Civic Club honored Abigail Fordyce as a December girl of the month.
A senior at Carmichaels Area Senior High School, she is a daughter of Cliff and Tammy Fordyce of Carmichaels.
Her activities at school include being a member of National Honor Society, student council, Leo Club, Big Brothers/Big Sisters, Students Against Destructive Decisions, Spanish club, anatomy club, varsity volleyball captain and varsity softball.
Honors include being named volleyball all-section, volleyball all-county and volleyball all-WPIAL.
Outside of school, Fordyce is a babysitter and is involved in Quest Club Volleyball and volunteering at numerous community and school events.
Fordyce plans to attend one of the freshman guarantee doctorate of physical therapy programs she was accepted into and specialize in pediatrics.
