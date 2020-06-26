Madison Adams, a senior at Brownsville Area High School (BAHS), was selected as the Brownsville Rotary Club student of the month for April. She is the daughter of Darla and Rick Garlick of Brownsville and Jason and Misty Adams of Smock. Madison is an active student who is involved in many clubs and organizations including the National Honor Society, Rotary Interact Club, Student Council, Environmental Club, and the Penn State 4.0 Club. She currently serves as the president of the BAHS Spanish Honor Society.
Additionally, she participates on the Math Competition Team and helps young students with their reading skills through the “Reading Buddies” program. She has been a cheerleader and participates in raising money for the Salvation Army, “Pennies for Patients,” and Operation Christmas Child. In addition to her very active school and community service schedule, Madison has a part-time job at Jackson Farms. She plans to attend California University of Pennsylvania upon graduation and pursue a career as a special education and math teacher for grades pre-K_through 8.
