Anna Conard of Carmichaels was named May’s Girl of the Month by the Carmichaels Women’s Civic Club.
A senior at Carmichaels Area Junior/Senior High School, Conard is a member of the National Honor Society, student council, marching band, concert band, Students Against Destructive Decisions and the school newspaper. Outside of school, she is a dance student at Center for the Performing Arts, works at Pizza Italia and is a member of the youth council at her church.
Conard plans to attend Brigham Young University and major in exercise science.
She is the daughter of John and Tanya Conard.
