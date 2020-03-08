Brownsville Rotary Club honored Blake DeCarlo as a February student of the month.
A daughter of Susan and James DeCarlo, she is a senior at Brownsville Area High School.
In addition to being an Honors/A.P. student, DeCarlo is a member of the Spanish Honors Society, Penn State 4.0 Club, Senior Cabinet, The Future Is Mine, Gateway, and varsity cross country.
She is vice president of the National Honors Society, treasurer of the Interact Club, and co-captain of the math competition team.
Throughout high school, DeCarlo has served her community through volunteer activities such as the Perennial Project and ringing bells for the Salvation Army. She is employed at Jackson Farms.
Following graduation, DeCarlo will attend Robert Morris University and will be majoring in finance and accounting.
