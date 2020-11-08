Brandy King (Risha), a 2008 graduate of Uniontown Area High School, was chosen as one of 30 Emerging Leaders for the 2020 STEP Ahead Awards, sponsored by the Manufacturing Institute.
This award recognizes women nationally under the age of 30 in STEP (science, technology, engineering and production) fields who have made significant contributions early in their careers. King was specifically recognized for her Process Engineering contributions at Greene Tweed in Kulpsville, her participation with bringing STEM related-education and mentoring to others, and community involvement.
All of the award winners were recognized in a virtual awards ceremony in September. King’s full profile is available on the Manufacturing Institute’s website at www.themanufacturinginstitute.org/people/brandy-king/.
