Better Business Bureau of Western Pennsylvania honored C. Harper Auto Group with the Torch Award for Ethics in the category of 100-499 employees during a ceremony at its dealership in Belle Vernon.
Awardees are recognized for leadership and commitment to ethical practices. The annual award is open to for-profit companies in the 28-county service area.
“Work hard, be honest, give back are the core values of the C. Harper family, passed down from generation to generation and it shows,” said Warren King, Better Business Bureau of Western Pennsylvania president. “C. Harper illuminates the importance of corporations with a conscience.’’
“My mother always taught us to treat others as you want to be treated and we live by that rule,” said Casey Harper, founder. “We teach our kids that young. This was just how we were brought up, and we hold to this belief as we continue to grow, and we are not done growing.”
C. Harper Auto Group is only the second auto dealership to win this award.
In April, it will present its first C. Harper Core Values award to an employee, customer or community member who exemplifies its core values of family, loyalty, integrity and charity.
