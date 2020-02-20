Uniontown Rotary Club has honored Carson McClintock as a February student of the month.
A senior at Uniontown Area High School, he is a son of Rick and Sandra McClintock.
McClintock’s honors and activities include officer in National Honor Society, highest honors, Envirothon, math team, Academic League and UHS Robotics Team.
McClintock is interested in activities in nature, such as hunting and fishing.
McClintock plans to study engineering at Penn State Fayette, The Eberly Campus.
