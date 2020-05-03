Carmichaels Area Women’s Civic Club has named Taylor Christopher of Carmichaels as the May Girl of the Month.
The daughter of Ryan and Melissa Christopher and a senior at Carmichaels Area Jr./Sr. High School, Taylor is a member of the National Honor Society, four-year letter-winner for volleyball, including a two-year All-District Volleyball First Team selection, 2019 member of the Elite 6 volleyball team and a member of the marching band. She also is a manager, light technician and stage crew for Drama Club
She works at the Prom Shoppe in Uniontown and created a Cinderella Project to provide free gowns to those in need. She plans to attend California University of Pennsylvania to major in Communications Disorders as well as possibly continue playing volleyball with the Lady Vulcans.
