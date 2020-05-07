Geibel Catholic Junior Senior High School freshman Grace Cline was named a 2020 Carson Scholar by the Carson Scholar Fund.
Miss Cline will receive a $1,000 scholarship award that will be invested for her college education as well as a medal, certificate and special T-shirt.
Cline was among more than 8,000 gifted students from across the country who have been named Carson Scholars. Their academic achievement and service to their communities are what makes them stand out as future leaders.
Cline was to be honored in front of family, peers and educators at the Carson Scholar Fund’s Annual Pittsburgh Banquet on Sunday, April 5, at Heinz Field.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Cline will be honored on Saturday, May 9, at a virtual awards banquet. This event will honor scholars from across the Western Pennsylvania and Ohio region.
