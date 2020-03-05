Brownsville Rotary Club honored Declan Johnson as a January student of the month.
A senior at Brownsville Area High School, he is a son of Dean and Jennifer Johnson.
Johnson is a member of National Honor Society, French Honor Society where he is secretary, and Penn State Fayette 4.0 Club. He placed third in the American Chemical Society’s AP Chemistry Exam for Western Pennsylvania.
Johnson has participated in Brownsville Area’s Track and Field Program since the seventh grade and is a member of the Environmental Club, Thespian Society, debate team, math competition team, vice president of FCCLA, vice president of Interact Club, and president of the LEO Club.
During the summer of 2019, he was a representative for Brownsville’s Interact Club at the Rotary Youth Leadership Awards, a weeklong leadership camp.
He works part time for Duda’s Farms Inc.
Johnson hopes to attend Penn State University for aerospace engineering with his ultimate goal of earning a master’s degree in mechanical or aerospace engineering. He hopes to someday work for either a private aerospace contractor, the Department of Defense, or NASA as a rocket propulsion engineer.
