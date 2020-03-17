Carmichaels Area Women’s Club has honored Emily Zacoi as a February girl of the month.
A senior at Carmichaels Area High School, she is a daughter of Kathy and John Zacoi of Crucible.
Her activities at school include Envirothon, debate team, book club, National Honor Society, Senior Standing Committee and proofing editor of the school newspaper.
Outside of school, Zacoi is an elementary basketball coach and volunteers at local blood drives. She enjoys hunting and spending time with friends and family.
Zacoi plans to attend California University to major in elementary education and minor in English.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.