COE Distributing and its president and CEO J.D. Ewing were highlighted among the Pittsburgh region’s Smart 50.
The elite honor recognizes leaders of flourishing companies as identified by Smart Business Magazine. This is the seventh consecutive year Ewing and COE Distributing, a national office furnishing and wholesaler, were recipients of the award. Winners were honored at a virtual celebration Nov. 19.
