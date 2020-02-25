Uniontown Rotary Club has honored Giavanna Gulino as a March student of the month.
A senior at Laurel Highlands High School, she is a daughter of Nick and Tina Gulino of Uniontown.
Gulino’s honors and activities include National Honor Society, gifted program, Penn State Fayette 4.0 Club, student forum, art club, senior class council, student government, school board representative, Laurel Highlands Coal Queen representative and first runner up at Coal Queen pageant.
She studies all genres of dance at Lanzi Academy of Dance and has danced for 15 years.
Gulino will attend the University of Pittsburgh where she will major in pre-med.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.