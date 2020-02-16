Uniontown Rotary Club has honored Hallee Greene as a January student of the month.
A senior at Laurel Highlands High School, she is a daughter of Susan Heilman of Uniontown.
Greene’s honors and activities include soccer camps, National Honor Society, Students Against Destructive Decisions and student government.
Her hobby is playing soccer.
After graduation, Greene plans to attend West Virginia University where she will major in chemistry.
