For the 14th consecutive year, Handyman Matters has earned Angie’s List Super Service Award, the highest honor given from the online review platform.
A home repair and remodel business, Handyman Matters serves residential and commercial customers throughout the Uniontown area and Mon Valley communities. This includes home repairs in drywall, plumbing, carpentry, electrical, flooring, windows, doors, painting, caulking and more. Handyman Matters also provides remodels of baths, kitchens and basements.
Angie’s List Super Service Award winners maintain an “A” rating in multiple fields, such as price, professionalism, punctuality. Winners must be in good standing, pass a background check, and abide by Angie’s List operational guidelines.
“We are deeply honored to receive this recognition from Angie’s List yet again. It affirms that we are doing our part to earn customer trust and exceed their expectations with our home repair and remodeling business,” said Randy and Sandra McMahon of Handyman Matters.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.