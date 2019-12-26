The Travel Channel named Haunted Hills Estate Scream Park’s annual Happy Horror Days event one of the 10 Scariest Christmas Haunted Houses across the United States.
“To our knowledge, the only other Haunted Attractions in the area to receive such recognition are the major names in Pittsburgh,’’ said Partner Aidan Finnegan.
Since its September opening, the Uniontown attraction has brought in high-profile artists from TV shows, such as “Face Off’’ and “Skin Wars,’’ to produce a Hollywood-style experience that Finnegan described as an “absolute monster of a Halloween event.’’
For the holiday season, the Scream Park created a haunted Christmas experience for three weekends in December, outfitting two of its haunted houses with outrageous holiday decor and adding Rabid Elves, a Krampus and Dark Christmas Creatures. Scenes included a macabre Christmas party and a gory interpretation of Santa’s Workshop.
Finnegan said, “We’re turned Christmas nostalgia completely on its head.’’
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.