Donata Heckman of Republic has been named Brownsville Rotary Club May student of the month. Heckman, 17, is a senior at Brownsville Area High School and the daughter of Dave and Pamela Heckman. Shehas been heavily involved with both her school and local community. Heckman has been a member of many clubs and organizations including the Math Competition Team, Reading Buddies, Interact Club, Environmental Club, Ski Club, AV Club, The Future is Mine, Senior Cabinet, the Penn State 4.0 Club, the National Honor Society, and the Spanish Honor Society. Heckman has also been a member of her school’s cross country and track team. In her spare time, Heckman enjoys being with her family and friends. She plans to continue her education at Penn State Fayette, The Eberly Campus where she will major in nursing with aspirations to become a nurse practitioner.
