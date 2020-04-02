Jeremey Toth has been named a Citizen of Excellence Award winner by his employer, Citizens Bank.
Toth is a Dawson native and graduate of Geibel Catholic High School in Connellsville. He now resides in Pittsburgh.
Toth is a business relationship banker for Citizens Bank. He earned a bachelor’s degree in sports, arts and entertainment management with a minor in business management from Point Park University in Pittsburgh in 2016.
“Point Park put me into a position to succeed immediately upon my graduation. The education I received very much simulated the real world,’’ said Toth. “Often we had industry professionals hold workshops in class so students would get a taste of the everyday routine and expectations that are required across the board in the professional world. When entering the workforce, it’s experiences and knowledge like this that gives Point Park graduates a leg up on the competition.’’
