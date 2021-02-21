Jessi Blasinsky of Carmichaels was named January Girl of the Month by Carmichaels Area Women’s Civic Club.
A senior at Carmichaels Area Junior/Senior High School, Blasinsky is a member of the National Honor Society, Anatomy Club, Art Club and varsity Cheerleading Team. Outside of school, Blasinsky is a babysitter.
After graduation, she plans to pursue a degree in dental hygiene.
She is the daughter of Jeffrey and Kristen Blasinsky.
