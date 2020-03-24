John Despot, of Brownsville, who works at UPS in New Stanton, has been inducted into the Circle of Honor, an honorary organization for UPS drivers who have achieved 25 or more years of accident-free driving.
Despot is one of 52 elite drivers from Pennsylvania, who are among 1,316 newly inducted worldwide. Pennsylvania boasts 413 Circle of Honor drivers with a combined 10,547 years of accident-free driving. There are 4,620 total full-time UPS drivers in Pennsylvania.
“I can’t say enough about all the men and women who were inducted this year,” said Trayce Parker, president, UPS East Region. “Their dedication to safe driving on America’s roadways keeps them safe, improves public safety and sets a high standard for professional drivers.”
The company’s 129,000 small-package drivers worldwide are among the safest on the roads, logging close to 3.5 billion miles per year and delivering 5.5 billion packages annually.
Founded in 1907, UPS has a rich history of safety and training. The company issued its first driver handbook in 1917 and began recognizing safe drivers in 1923.
