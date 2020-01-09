Uniontown Rotary Club honored Josephine Maher as a December student of the month.
A senior at Uniontown Area High School, she is a daughter of Tom and Stephanie Maher of Uniontown.
Maher’s honors include Penn State 4.0 Club, highest honor roll, National Honor Society, Uniontown High School student athlete of the month for December 2018 and Daughters of the American Revolution Award.
Maher is a member of student council, marching band, four-year letter winner and one-year captain for cross country; two-year letter winner and one-year captain for swim team, three-year letter winner for track and field, Pennsylvania Junior Academy of Science, Girl Scouts, Pennsylvania State Police camp cadet, Pennsylvania Free Enterprise Week, math team and altar server at St. Therese Roman Catholic Church.
Maher plans to attend Seton Hill University to major in physician assistant studies with the goal of becoming a physician assistant.
