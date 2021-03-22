Katie Swauger of Carmichaels was named March’s Girl of the Month by the Carmichaels Women’s Civic Club.
A senior at Carmichaels Area Junior/Senior High School, Swauger is a member of the National Honor Society and student council, a cheerleader and a student tutor. Outside of school, Swauger is a dancer at For the Love of Dance, where she was named 2020 Dancer of the Year; a member of youth group at Mount Morris Gospel Tabernacle, a volunteer at St. John’s center for the homeless, and works at Fruition Bowls and Brews.
Swauger plans to attend Laurel Business Institute to become a cosmetologist.
She is the daughter of Judy and Ken Swauger.
