Kyleigh Kozel of Carmichaels was named February Girl of the Month by the Carmichaels Area Women’s Civic Club.
Kozel, a senior at Carmichaels Area Junior/Senior High School, is a member of the National Honor Society, band, Ski Club, and Trap Team. She’s received first place Carmichaels Women’s Civic Club Art Award, honorable mention Scholastic Art & Writing Award, and first place at the History Fair. She’s involved in a number of activities outside of school, and enjoys skiing, painting and designing.
Kozel plans to attend Marietta College in the fall of 2021 and will major in communications marketing and minor in graphic design. She will participate in the McDonough Leadership program as a designated McDonough Scholar.
She is the daughter Kevin and Kelly Kozel.
