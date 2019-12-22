TravelLemming.com announced Pennsylvania’s Laurel Highlands has been selected one of five winners of it’s annual Reader Awards competition between the travel site’s annual list of emerging travel destinations.
Laurel Highlands placed third, behind first place Lausanne, Switzerland and second place Prince Edward Island, Canada, and ahead of fourth place McLaren Vale, South Australia and fifth place Nova Scotia, Canada.
Carrie Fischer Lepore, deputy secretary, Marketing, Tourism, & Film, Pennsylvania Dept. of Community & Economic Development, said, “This incredible achievement helps validate that this Pennsylvania region, filled with natural beauty and diverse activities, is a must-visit for intrepid travelers looking for a new and unique experience.”
Ann Nemanic, executive director, Laurel Highlands Visitors Bureau, said, “I cannot think of a better way to begin a new decade in tourism promotion for our region than to have the Laurel Highlands as the only U.S. destination on such a distinguished list.”
Travel Lemming is a travel blog founded by American Nate Hake to help highlight emerging and underappreciated destinations as a way to fight overtourism.
