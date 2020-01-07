Uniontown Rotary Club honored Luke Anthony Smearcheck as a December student of the month.
A senior at Uniontown Area High School, he is a son of Mark and Beth Ann Smearcheck of Uniontown.
Smearcheck’s honors include highest honor roll, Penn State 4.0 Club, vice president, National Honor Society; The Challenge Program STEM Award, Daughters of the American Revolution Outstanding Work in American History Award, Pope Pius XII Award - Religious Emblem, Boy Scouts of America; and Eagle Scout with eight palms.
Smearcheck plays trumpet for Red Raider Marching Band, and belongs to Envirothon Team, 4-H Robotics Club - FTC Robotics Team; Boy Scout Troop 695, Engineers Explorers Post, St. Francis of Assisi Youth Ministry and is an altar server.
He enjoys camping, hunting, fishing and playing video games, STEM programs at local universities and through Boy Scouts as well as Fayette County Community Action Agency Summer Youth Employment Program.
Smearcheck plans to study mechanical engineering at Penn State University with the goal of working for Boeing and/or the Department of Defense.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.