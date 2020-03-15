Carmichaels Area Women’s Civic Club has honored Maria Rankin as a January girl of the month.
A senior at Carmichaels Area High School, she is a daughter of James and Eva Rankin of Carmichaels.
Her activities at school include National Honor Society, Big Brothers/Big Sisters, coaching elementary basketball, Senior Standing Committee, book club, marching, concert and county bands, choir, French club, American Sign Language club, debate team, school newspaper and drama club.
Outside of school, Rankin enjoys horseback riding, kayaking, hunting, fishing, reading, baking, crafting, cares for pets and horses, supporting the Pittsburgh Penguins and family game nights. She works Tuesday bingo at Carmichaels Volunteer Fire Department.
Rankin plans to attend West Virginia University to pursue a career in nursing.
