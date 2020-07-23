Colton Meek, a graduating senior of West Greene High School, was awarded the Town & Country Garden Club’s 2020 scholarship. Meek volunteered at local parks, fundraisers, military drives and wildlife outreach and also participated in baseball, peer monitoring program, envirothon and other programs. Meek completed college courses from Westminster College on Environmental Inquiry. He is enrolled at California University of Pennsylvania, majoring in Fisheries and Wildlife Biology with an employment goal in Aquaponics/Environmental Conservation.

