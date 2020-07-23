Colton Meek, a graduating senior of West Greene High School, was awarded the Town & Country Garden Club’s 2020 scholarship. Meek volunteered at local parks, fundraisers, military drives and wildlife outreach and also participated in baseball, peer monitoring program, envirothon and other programs. Meek completed college courses from Westminster College on Environmental Inquiry. He is enrolled at California University of Pennsylvania, majoring in Fisheries and Wildlife Biology with an employment goal in Aquaponics/Environmental Conservation.
Online Poll
Recent Headlines
- Student organization working on raising funds for library addition
- "Carrie Carpool Cinema" to premiere in Homestead this weekend
- Wolf's action on restaurants and support for restaurant bailout mostly criticized
- White Covered Bridge Festival adopts 'wait and see' approach
- Rostraver Township closes municipal building over COVID-19 spike
- "Carrie Carpool Cinema" to premiere in Homestead this weekend
- Music review: Juice WRLD's posthumous album dominates Billboard charts
- Music review: Kansas - ‘The Absence of Presence’
- Area drive-ins to show special concert July 25
- 'Good Mourning': An irreverent look at death from Herald-Standard columnist Mark Hofmann
Business Card Directory
At Seneca Center
Currently Open
Uniontown Carmichaels Connellsville
Personal Care Home
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.