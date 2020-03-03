Falling Rock at Nemacolin Woodlands Resort has again earned the AAA Five Diamond Designation, maintaining this prestigious honor consecutively since 2006.
Additionally, Lautrec in the Nemacolin Woodlands Resort in Farmington has again earned a prestigious AAA Five Diamond Designation, proving to be one of the most upscale and noteworthy area restaurants consecutively since 2007.
“Five Diamond establishments consistently deliver the highest levels of luxury for each guest,” says Jim Lehman, president of AAA East Central. “We are pleased to again honor these locations at Nemacolin Woodlands Resort with the Five Diamond Designation, a testament to their superior standards and levels of hospitality.”
In making the announcement of its 2020 Five Diamond Hotel and Restaurant list, AAA noted it included only these two establishments in Western Pennsylvania. They mark their spot on an exclusive list that represents less than 1% of the nearly 60,000 AAA Diamond establishments across the United States, Canada, Mexico and the Caribbean.
