Nemacolin Woodlands Resort in Farmington and its Aqueous restaurant have again received Four Diamond Designations from AAA.
The resort, located at 1001 Lafayette Dr., has been a Four Diamond hotel since 2003 while Aqueous has been a Four Diamond restaurant since 2004.
Altogether, AAA’s 2020 designations include seven hotels and two restaurants in Western Pennsylvania. These establishments mark their spot on an exclusive list of 1,718 Four Diamond hotels and 682 Four Diamond restaurants across the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the Caribbean.
AAA Four Diamond hotels and restaurants represent just 4.2% of all establishments in the Diamond Program.
“Four Diamond establishments provide guests with the comfort of knowing they can expect some of the highest quality available where they rest and dine,” says Jim Lehman, president of AAA East Central. “Through their commitment to their guests, these hotels and restaurants meet AAA’s stringent standards, and have passed the test of discerning AAA inspectors.”
