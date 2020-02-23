Uniontown Rotary Club has honored Nolan Ranker as a February student of the month.
A senior at Uniontown Area High School, he is a son of Noel and Jennifer Ranker of Vanderbilt.
Ranker’s honors include football highest GPA award, football leadership award, varsity football team captain and varsity Academic League team captain.
His activities include Academic League, Envirothon, Pennsylvania Junior Academy of Science, Hometown High Q, football, and track and field.
He is an employee of Franklin Township Community Park, and enjoys hunting, quad riding and weight lifting.
Ranker plans to study electrical engineering at Penn State Fayette, The Eberly Campus.
