Brownsville Rotary Club honored Payton Hall of Hiller as a December student of the month.
A senior at Brownsville Area High School, she is a daughter of Becky Hall and Thomas Hall.
Hall is president of the Interact Club and the National Honor Society as well as treasurer of the French Honor Society. She is also a part of the math competition team, Senior Cabinet, and Penn-State 4.0 Club.
Hall has been an athlete on the Brownsville Varsity Softball Team for three years and has led the team as a captain for two years. She has been on the All County Softball Team for three years and was a part of the All Section Team her junior year. She also plays for the 18U Nitro Travel Softball Team as well as the Brownsville Recreational League.
Hall has attended various summer science camps and has received awards for excellence in STEM.
She will be continuing her education at California University of Pennsylvania in Fall 2020 where she will major in biology with a concentration in pre-med.
