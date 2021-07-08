Ryan Novotney, son of Alan and Leslie Novotney of Brier Hill, was recently awarded the license of barber from the Pennsylvania Bureau of Professional and Occupational Affairs. Novotney successfully completed 1,250 in shop academic hours, mastering 22 areas in the skills of barbering. Upon completion of prerequisite requirements, he successfully passed both theory and practical exams administered by the State Board of Barber Examiners.
Novotney is employed as a barber at Market Street Barbershop in Brownsville.
A 2014 Brownsville High School graduate, Novotney was trained and certified under the leadership of barber teacher Darnell Samuel, owner of Market Street Barbershop.
